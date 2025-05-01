Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Where is ATP synthase located within the mitochondria? ATP synthase is located in the inner mitochondrial membrane.

What is the primary function of ATP synthase in oxidative phosphorylation? The primary function of ATP synthase is to synthesize ATP from ADP and inorganic phosphate, using the energy from the proton gradient generated by the electron transport chain.

Which prosthetic groups are found in Complex I of the electron transport chain? Complex I contains flavin mononucleotide and iron sulfur proteins as prosthetic groups. These facilitate electron transfer from NADH to ubiquinone.

How many protons does Complex III pump into the intermembrane space per net reaction? Complex III pumps 4 protons into the intermembrane space per net reaction. This occurs during the Q cycle as electrons are transferred to cytochrome c.

What is the role of cytochrome c in the electron transport chain? Cytochrome c transfers electrons one at a time from Complex III to Complex IV. It acts as a mobile electron carrier between these complexes.

What is unique about the Q cycle in Complex III? The Q cycle allows ubiquinone to transfer two electrons at a time, while cytochrome c can only accept one electron at a time. This mechanism ensures efficient electron transfer and proton pumping.