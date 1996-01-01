Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
Researchers found a strain of E. coli bacteria that had mutation rates one hundred times higher than normal. Which of the following statements correctly describes the most likely cause of these mutations?
A
The single-stranded binding proteins were malfunctioning during DNA replication.
B
There were one or more mutations in the RNA primer.
C
The proofreading mechanism of DNA polymerase was malfunctioning.
D
The DNA polymerase was unable to add bases to the 3′ end of the growing DNA strand.