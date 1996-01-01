Hello everyone. And in today's video we have the following problem. So the role of telomerase RNA, which is an enzyme involved in telomere replenishing is to add us. So let's just visualize what the process of telomere replenishing is so that we can understand telomerase RNA. So now we have here chromosome and these chromosomes at the end contained these telomeres which are areas found at the end of chromosomes that protect them from degradation. However, during DNA replication these telomeres are not sometimes replicated as much as they should be and these causes telomere shortening, which can eventually have negative effects on the person. Now the role of telomerase RNA is to act as a template to replenish or just to add template sequences into these telomeres. And so because of this the correct answer choice is going to be answer choice a template and that is going to be in the end of the video. I really hope this helped you and I hope to see you on the next one.

