1:56 minutes 1:56 minutes Problem 4b Textbook Question Textbook Question Most species of hominins are known only from Africa. Which species have been found in other parts of the world as well?

a. early Homo—H. habilis and H. ergaster b. H. erectus, H. neanderthalensis, and H. floresiensis c. Australopithecus afarensis

Verified step by step guidance 1 Identify the species listed in each option and determine their geographical distribution based on fossil evidence. Understand that early Homo species such as H. habilis and H. ergaster are primarily known from African sites. View full solution Recognize that H. erectus, H. neanderthalensis, and H. floresiensis have fossil records that extend beyond Africa, including Asia and Europe. Note that Australopithecus afarensis is predominantly associated with East African fossil sites. Conclude which option includes species that have been found in parts of the world outside Africa.

