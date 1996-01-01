General Biology
14. DNA Synthesis
Telomeres
Problem
What are telomeres?
A
The region of DNA that holds two sister chromatids together.
B
Enzymes that elongate a new DNA strand during replication.
C
The sites of origin of DNA replication.
D
The ends of linear chromosomes.
