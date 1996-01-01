Hello everyone here. We have a question asking us to level A two D. And the falling chart which depicts the hierarchy of hemoglobin protein structures. So we're starting out with primary structure which is the amino acid sequence. And then we're going on to secondary structure. So A. Is secondary structure which is the alpha helix and beta pleated sheets. And then we move on to be tertiary structure. So B. Is tertiary structure Which is D. The three dimensional shape. And then we move on to see which is the cord ordinary structure which is multiple amino acid chains. So our answer here is D. A secondary structure, be tertiary structure, C cho ordinary structure and D. Three dimensional shape. Thank you for watching. Bye.

