Hello everyone here. We have a question asking what role does the anti parallel strand structure of D. N. A. Play and nucleotide excision repair during nucleotide excision repair? The undamaged DNA strand provides a template for the D. N. A. Preliminary to proceed with the synthesis and filling of the gap. So the anti parallel structure of the D. N. A ensures that there is no loss of information during the nucleotide excision repair. So our answer here is D. It ensures that there will be no loss of information during the rectification of the damage D. N. A. Thank you for watching. Bye.

