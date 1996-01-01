Hello everyone here we have a question asking us in Hershey and Chase experiment. The bacterial bacterial phages were labeled with and Hershey and Chase experiment. They were trying to confirm that D. N. A. Is a hereditary material and not a protein. So they experimented with bacteria, bacterial phages and some were labeled with radioisotopes. P. 32. And this P. 32 was incorporated into newly synthesized DNA. A. Of the grooving page. And in some other experiments viruses were grown on a medium containing S. 35 isotopes of sulfur which incorporated into the amino acids of newly synthesized protein coats. And after the labeled viruses were permitted to infect bacteria the bacterial cells were agitated and this removed the protein coats of the infecting viruses. But it did not remove the S. 35 because the S. The entire S. 35 label. But the P. 32 label had transferred to the anteria of bacteria because it was incorporated into the amino acids of proteins. So our answer here is D. Both A. And B. Both P. 32 incorporated into the nitrogenous base of DNA and both S. 35 incorporated into the amino acids of proteins. Thank you for watching. Bye.

