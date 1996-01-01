Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
When Thomas Hunt Morgan crossed red-eyed F1 generation flies to each other, the F2 generation included both red- and white-eyed flies. Remarkably, all the white-eyed flies were male. What was the explanation for this result?
A
The gene involved is located on the Y chromosome.
B
The gene involved is located on the X chromosome.
C
The gene involved is located on an autosome, but only in males.
D
Other male-specific factors influence eye color in flies.