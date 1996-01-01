Hi everyone. Let's look at our next question. It says chromosome pairs that are similar in size, shape and contain the same genes are referred to as. And our answer choices are a natural august. Be homologous. See sister chroma tides or D. Homocide. Well the similar pair of chromosomes that line up together are called a homologous pair. So we're gonna look at choice be homologous choice A. We can know by the prefix hetero which means different as opposed to the prefix homo, which means the same or similar. So choice A. Is not the right answer. Choices says sister chroma tits. Well these are the sister chroma tides here are the two legs. For lack of a better word of a chromosome. So that's not our correct answer. And Joyce. D. Homos I guess of course refers to when an individual has two of the same alleles for a given trait. So like capital B. Capital B. Or little B. Little B. So again we're looking for what's the name for the similar chromosomes that come in a pair? And that's choice B homologous. See you in the next video

