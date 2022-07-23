5:32 minutes 5:32 minutes Problem 10b Textbook Question Textbook Question In humans, albinism is caused by loss-of-function mutations in genes involved in the synthesis of melanin, the dark pigment in skin. Only people homozygous for a loss-of-function allele (genotype 𝑎𝑎) have albinism. In one study of an American population, individuals with albinism were present at a frequency of about 1 in 10,000 (or 0.0001). Assuming that genotypes are in Hardy–Weinberg Equilibrium, what is the predicted frequency of individuals who are carriers (that is, 𝐴𝑎) for the albinism allele?

Verified step by step guidance 1 Identify the frequency of the homozygous recessive genotype (aa) in the population, which is given as 0.0001. Use the Hardy-Weinberg principle, which states that the frequency of the alleles in the population can be represented as p^2 + 2pq + q^2 = 1, where p is the frequency of the dominant allele (A) and q is the frequency of the recessive allele (a). View full solution Calculate the frequency of the recessive allele (q) by taking the square root of the frequency of the homozygous recessive genotype (q^2). Thus, q = sqrt(0.0001). Determine the frequency of the dominant allele (p) using the relationship p + q = 1. Calculate the frequency of the heterozygous genotype (Aa) using the formula 2pq.

