Explain why it would be impossible for a gorilla the size of King Kong to have fur. (Your answer should explain how the surface area to volume ratio of a normal-sized gorilla would compare to Kong’s; relate this to the role of surface area and volume in heat generation and heat transfer, and consider the function of fur.)

Hello, everyone here. We have a question asking us to enveloped viruses mostly belong to which group, And our answer is C animal viruses. And this is because animal viruses and animal cells do not have plasma membranes and can sho endo psychosis as well as a badge of psychosis. So our answer is C animal viruses. Thank you for watching. Bye!
