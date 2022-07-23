2:57 minutes 2:57 minutes Problem 4f Textbook Question Textbook Question Large-scale, worldwide adaptive radiations have occurred in which of the following situations?

a. when there are no available ecological niches b. after each of the big five mass extinctions c. after colonization of an isolated island that contains suitable habitat and few competitor species d. whenever an evolutionary innovation was needed for organisms to thrive

Verified step by step guidance 1 Identify the concept of adaptive radiation, which refers to the rapid evolution of diversely adapted species from a common ancestor when they invade new, varied environments. Analyze each answer choice in the context of adaptive radiation: a) Adaptive radiation typically requires available ecological niches to provide opportunities for diversification, not when there are none available. View full solution Consider the historical context of mass extinctions and the opportunities they create: b) Mass extinctions often lead to vacant ecological niches, which can spur adaptive radiations as new species evolve to fill these niches. Evaluate the scenario of an isolated island: c) Isolated islands with suitable habitats and few competitors are classic sites for adaptive radiation, as seen in Darwin's finches on the Galápagos Islands. Reflect on the role of evolutionary innovations: d) While evolutionary innovations can lead to the success of certain species, adaptive radiation specifically involves the diversification into multiple new forms, which is not solely dependent on innovation but also on the availability of diverse ecological roles.

