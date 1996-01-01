Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
Which of the following statements is correct in describing the terms monohybrid cross and dihybrid cross?
A
A monohybrid cross involves a single parent, whereas a dihybrid cross involves two parents.
B
A dihybrid cross involves organisms that are heterozygous for two characters that are being studied, and a monohybrid cross involves organisms that are heterozygous for only one character being studied.
C
A monohybrid cross is performed for one generation, whereas a dihybrid cross is performed for two generations.
D
A monohybrid cross results in a 9:3:3:1 phenotypic ratio, whereas a dihybrid cross gives a phenotypic 3:1 ratio.