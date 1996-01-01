Hello everyone welcome back. Here's our next question. Which of the following is considered the largest structure of side of scale in filaments and together with other filaments gives the cell shape and keeps the organelles in place. What we can recall from our content videos. Our largest of the side of skeleton filaments is the micro tubules and that is their function to give the cell shape and keep all the organelles in place along with the other filaments. But these guys are the biggest. So we're gonna go ahead and highlight that. That's choice a microbial. And let's just look at our other answers to understand why they are not the correct answer. Choice B. Is full of gela, gela is the filament filament structure on a bacterial, the outside of bacterial cell that whips around and its movement allows the cell to swim. So that's not an interior filament, its exterior for movement. So, Choice B. Is not correct. Choice C cilia also filament structures, but these are the tiny little hair like structures again on the exterior of bacterial cells. So not our answer because we're looking for internal sido skeleton. Filaments and enjoys the cytoplasm. Well that's internal to the cell but that's that jelly like substance that everything is suspended in cytoplasm is not a filament um not part of the site of skeleton. So Choice D not our correct answer. We are looking for choice a microbial for the largest structure of sight of skeleton filaments that helps give the cell shape and keep the organelles in place. See you in the next video

