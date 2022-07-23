2:13 minutes 2:13 minutes Problem 1b Textbook Question Textbook Question What two functional groups are bound to the central carbon of every free amino acid monomer?

a. an R-group and a hydroxyl group b. an amino group and a hydroxyl group c. an amino group and a carboxyl group

Verified step by step guidance 1 Identify the central carbon in an amino acid, which is also known as the alpha carbon. Recognize that each amino acid has a specific side chain known as an R-group attached to the central carbon. View full solution Understand that in addition to the R-group, there are two other groups attached to the central carbon: an amino group and a carboxyl group. Recall that the amino group is characterized by the presence of nitrogen (typically NH2), and the carboxyl group contains a double-bonded oxygen and an OH group (COOH). Conclude that the correct answer must include both an amino group and a carboxyl group attached to the central carbon of every free amino acid monomer.

