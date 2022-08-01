Immune System Cells

thes cells of the immune system as well as red blood cells, are produced in bone marrow, which is a tissue that contains stem cells and is found in the core of bones. You can see some marrow inside this bone right here. Now these cells of the immune system are called Lucas sites, and they're broadly grouped into two categories of granule sites and a granule sites. However, I should warn you right now that classification of immune cells is a crapshoot. I mean, there's many ways to classify them. Some involved form, some involved function, the one that I've chosen to mention involves form. You don't need to worry about knowing the groupings of these guys. It z really complex and convoluted and just way beyond what you need to understand. An intro bio, which is really just an introduction to how the immune system works. So let's start talking about some of the cells some of the players were gonna meet in the immune system. You sign a fills are these, uh, cells, which will be involved in innate defense, and they're going to attack large foreign particles and release harmful chemicals to destroy them. So they're going Thio, You know, basically try to hunt down pathogens and destroy them chemically. Neutrophils are going to perform fag aceto sys, which we talked about before. And also macrophages and monos sites are gonna perform faggot site ASUs. However, they're going to be involved in antigen presentation now, mast cells and base of fills are different types of cells, but they have very similar functions which is releasing signaling molecules like histamine to stimulate the inflammatory response macrophages and Monta sites that I just mentioned. I want to say, uh they're fairly similar. For our intents and purposes, you could just think of them is the same thing, Really. Macrophages developed from monos sites, but we're not really going to differentiate between them much, So don't worry about the distinction there. Just know that they perform faggots, ketosis and antigen presentation. However, the main antigen presentation cells are going to be these dendritic cells and they present antigens to t cells. And this is going to be what connects innate and adaptive immunity, right? It's going to connect the innate and adaptive immune systems because picking up those antigens is going to be part of the innate immune system and coming up with specific responses against them is the job, the adoptive immune system. And we'll talk about the innate and adaptive immune system in more detail later. Now, I just want to give you a general sense of what all the cells dio so lymphocytes are a type of cell found in lymph. They're found other places to but because they're the main cell type of cell found in lymph, they're named lymphocytes. Don't worry about memorizing that name and just want you to know the types of lymphocytes that there are, which include natural killer cells, great name, great name, absolutely savage sounding. And these guys are They provide a rapid response to viral infected cells as part of the innate immune system. And these guys are just killer. They go in, destroy stuff and in a NY ideal world, prevent the spread of the infection and mitigate, you know, the hold it takes on the body. Now these guys T and B cells, these air the major cells of adaptive immunity. These are going to be super important. We're going to talk about them in great detail for now. All I want you to know is that he sells are involved in cell mediated response, which is a type of response will see in the adaptive immune system. And B cells are gonna be what produce antibodies, and they're involved in the other type of response of the adaptive immune system. Hugh. Moral response. So these two things are part of the adaptive immune system, and we'll learn more about those later. Now. T cells get their name because they mature in the theme Ast's faint mature in ah, the famous B cells mature in the bone marrow. So let me just do you t and be now other immune cells will mature in the bone marrow. However, uh, T and B cells are the ones I really want you to know about. Here, you can see this very complicated chart that shows you how all of these various cells of the immune system and some other blood cells developed from stem cells Don't worry about memorizing all of this. Really. All I want you thio get out of this is a that you know there is a relation. Thio, uh, wreath recites and these were going to be, um, turned into platelets and, you know I just want you to see the connection between the types of blood cells and see that there's just a ton of different types of immune cells. That's why I say that it gets very complicated very quickly. But we're going to go into the details of the process of innate immunity and adaptive immunity and learn about the specifics, the specific roles of all of these cells. So with that, let's call it a day. I'll see you guys next time.

