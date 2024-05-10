18. Biotechnology
The Steps of PCR
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which of the following correctly lists the steps in order for one cycle of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR)?
A
Denature DNA; Add DNA polymerase; Anneal primers; Add dNTPs; Extend primers.
B
Anneal primers; Denature DNA; Extend primers.
C
Extend primers; Anneal primers; Denature DNA.
D
Denature DNA; Anneal primers; Extend primers utilizing a thermostable DNA polymerase.
30
views
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 11 videos