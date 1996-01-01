Problem

What does it mean when we say that mitosis and meiosis II are forms of “equational division” while meiosis I is a form of “reductional division”?

a) Daughter cells of mitosis and meiosis II are both diploid while the daughter cells of meiosis I are haploid.

b) The number of chromosomes in daughter cells of meiosis I is half the number of chromosomes of the parent cell.

c) The number of chromosomes in daughter cells of mitosis and meiosis II is equal to the number of chromosomes in the parent cells.

d) A and B.

e) B and C.

f) All of the above.