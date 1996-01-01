General Biology
Back
9. Photosynthesis
Review of Photosynthesis
Problem
What is the role of NADP
+
in photosynthesis?
A
It assists chlorophyll in capturing light.
B
It acts as the primary electron acceptor for the photosystems.
C
As part of the electron transport chain, it manufactures ATP.
D
As a component of photosystem II, it catalyzes the hydrolysis of water.
E
It is reduced and then carries electrons to the Calvin cycle.
