A wild-type fruit fly (heterozygous for gray body color and normal wings) is mated with a black fly with vestigial wings. The offspring have the following phenotypic distribution: wild-type, 778; black vestigial, 785; black normal, 158; gray vestigial, 162. What is the recombination frequency between these genes for body color and wing size? Is this consistent with the results of the experiment in Figure 15.9? Draw the chromosomes in the wild-type and black parents.

Identify the parental phenotypes and genotypes. The wild-type fruit fly is heterozygous for gray body color (Gg) and normal wings (Nn), and the black fly with vestigial wings is homozygous recessive for both traits (ggvv). Determine the gametes produced by each parent. The wild-type parent can produce GN, Gv, gN, and gv gametes, while the black vestigial parent can only produce gv gametes. Calculate the expected offspring phenotypes based on the gametes. Since the black vestigial parent can only produce gv gametes, the offspring phenotypes depend on the gametes from the wild-type parent. Determine the observed phenotypic distribution of the offspring and categorize them into recombinant and non-recombinant types. Non-recombinant offspring will have the same phenotype as either parent (wild-type or black vestigial), and recombinant offspring will have new combinations of traits (black normal or gray vestigial). Calculate the recombination frequency using the formula: (Number of recombinant offspring) / (Total number of offspring) * 100. Compare this value with the expected recombination frequency from the provided figure to assess consistency.

