Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Biology2h 40m
- 2. Chemistry3h 40m
- 3. Water1h 26m
- 4. Biomolecules2h 23m
- 5. Cell Components2h 26m
- 6. The Membrane2h 31m
- 7. Energy and Metabolism2h 0m
- 8. Respiration2h 40m
- 9. Photosynthesis2h 49m
- 10. Cell Signaling59m
- 11. Cell Division2h 47m
- 12. Meiosis2h 0m
- 13. Mendelian Genetics4h 44m
- Introduction to Mendel's Experiments7m
- Genotype vs. Phenotype17m
- Punnett Squares13m
- Mendel's Experiments26m
- Mendel's Laws18m
- Monohybrid Crosses19m
- Test Crosses14m
- Dihybrid Crosses20m
- Punnett Square Probability26m
- Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance20m
- Epistasis7m
- Non-Mendelian Genetics12m
- Pedigrees6m
- Autosomal Inheritance21m
- Sex-Linked Inheritance43m
- X-Inactivation9m
- 14. DNA Synthesis2h 27m
- 15. Gene Expression3h 20m
- 16. Regulation of Expression3h 31m
- Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression13m
- Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons27m
- The Lac Operon21m
- Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon25m
- The Trp Operon20m
- Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon11m
- Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation9m
- Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications16m
- Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control22m
- Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation28m
- Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation13m
- 17. Viruses37m
- 18. Biotechnology2h 58m
- 19. Genomics17m
- 20. Development1h 5m
- 21. Evolution3h 1m
- 22. Evolution of Populations3h 52m
- 23. Speciation1h 37m
- 24. History of Life on Earth2h 6m
- 25. Phylogeny2h 31m
- 26. Prokaryotes4h 59m
- 27. Protists1h 12m
- 28. Plants1h 22m
- 29. Fungi36m
- 30. Overview of Animals34m
- 31. Invertebrates1h 2m
- 32. Vertebrates50m
- 33. Plant Anatomy1h 3m
- 34. Vascular Plant Transport2m
- 35. Soil37m
- 36. Plant Reproduction47m
- 37. Plant Sensation and Response1h 9m
- 38. Animal Form and Function1h 19m
- 39. Digestive System10m
- 40. Circulatory System1h 57m
- 41. Immune System1h 12m
- 42. Osmoregulation and Excretion50m
- 43. Endocrine System4m
- 44. Animal Reproduction2m
- 45. Nervous System55m
- 46. Sensory Systems46m
- 47. Muscle Systems23m
- 48. Ecology3h 11m
- Introduction to Ecology20m
- Biogeography14m
- Earth's Climate Patterns50m
- Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes10m
- Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator13m
- Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions10m
- Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions15m
- Introduction to Aquatic Biomes27m
- Freshwater Aquatic Biomes14m
- Marine Aquatic Biomes13m
- 49. Animal Behavior28m
- 50. Population Ecology3h 41m
- Introduction to Population Ecology28m
- Population Sampling Methods23m
- Life History12m
- Population Demography17m
- Factors Limiting Population Growth14m
- Introduction to Population Growth Models22m
- Linear Population Growth6m
- Exponential Population Growth29m
- Logistic Population Growth32m
- r/K Selection10m
- The Human Population22m
- 51. Community Ecology2h 46m
- Introduction to Community Ecology2m
- Introduction to Community Interactions9m
- Community Interactions: Competition (-/-)38m
- Community Interactions: Exploitation (+/-)23m
- Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0)9m
- Community Structure35m
- Community Dynamics26m
- Geographic Impact on Communities21m
- 52. Ecosystems2h 36m
- 53. Conservation Biology24m
12. Meiosis
Genetic Variation During Meiosis
2:48 minutes
Problem 3`
Textbook Question
A wild-type fruit fly (heterozygous for gray body color and normal wings) is mated with a black fly with vestigial wings. The offspring have the following phenotypic distribution: wild-type, 778; black vestigial, 785; black normal, 158; gray vestigial, 162. What is the recombination frequency between these genes for body color and wing size? Is this consistent with the results of the experiment in Figure 15.9? Draw the chromosomes in the wild-type and black parents.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the parental phenotypes and genotypes. The wild-type fruit fly is heterozygous for gray body color (Gg) and normal wings (Nn), and the black fly with vestigial wings is homozygous recessive for both traits (ggvv).
Determine the gametes produced by each parent. The wild-type parent can produce GN, Gv, gN, and gv gametes, while the black vestigial parent can only produce gv gametes.
Calculate the expected offspring phenotypes based on the gametes. Since the black vestigial parent can only produce gv gametes, the offspring phenotypes depend on the gametes from the wild-type parent.
Determine the observed phenotypic distribution of the offspring and categorize them into recombinant and non-recombinant types. Non-recombinant offspring will have the same phenotype as either parent (wild-type or black vestigial), and recombinant offspring will have new combinations of traits (black normal or gray vestigial).
Calculate the recombination frequency using the formula: (Number of recombinant offspring) / (Total number of offspring) * 100. Compare this value with the expected recombination frequency from the provided figure to assess consistency.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Genetic Linkage
Genetic linkage refers to the tendency of genes located close to each other on a chromosome to be inherited together during meiosis. This phenomenon occurs because linked genes are less likely to be separated by recombination events. Understanding genetic linkage is crucial for analyzing inheritance patterns, as it affects the expected ratios of phenotypes in offspring.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:28
Genetic Code
Recombination Frequency
Recombination frequency is a measure of the likelihood that two genes will be separated during meiosis due to crossing over. It is calculated by dividing the number of recombinant offspring by the total number of offspring, then multiplying by 100 to express it as a percentage. This frequency helps determine the genetic distance between genes on a chromosome and can indicate whether genes are linked or assort independently.
Recommended video:
06:36
Allele Frequencies
Phenotypic Ratios
Phenotypic ratios represent the relative frequencies of different phenotypes observed in the offspring of a genetic cross. In this scenario, the distribution of wild-type and mutant phenotypes provides insight into the inheritance patterns of the traits being studied. Analyzing these ratios helps in understanding the genetic relationships and validating the results of genetic experiments.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:48
Genotypic vs. Phenotypic Ratio
Watch next
Master Genetic Variation During Meiosis with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice