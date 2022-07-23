Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genetic Linkage Genetic linkage refers to the tendency of genes located close to each other on a chromosome to be inherited together during meiosis. This phenomenon occurs because linked genes are less likely to be separated by recombination events. Understanding genetic linkage is crucial for analyzing inheritance patterns, as it affects the expected ratios of phenotypes in offspring.

Recombination Frequency Recombination frequency is a measure of the likelihood that two genes will be separated during meiosis due to crossing over. It is calculated by dividing the number of recombinant offspring by the total number of offspring, then multiplying by 100 to express it as a percentage. This frequency helps determine the genetic distance between genes on a chromosome and can indicate whether genes are linked or assort independently.