Hello everyone. And in today's video we have the following problem. So during DNA synthesis, blank is the D. N. A strand that guides the formation of new strands. And blank is the starting point for D. N. A polymerase. Now, if we have a D. N. A strand that guides the formation of new strand, this is going to be a template for new strands. So it's going to be called a template strand. And the points or just the molecules that specify the starting point for DNA polymerase are actually going to be these RNA based molecules called primers and primers attached to this template strand and they signal D. N. A polymerase where the initiation of replication is going to take place. And this is going to be answer choice B. That is going to be the final answer to her question. I really hope this video helped you.

