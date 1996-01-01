Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
The appearance of cuticle and stomata correlated with what event in the evolution of green plants? a. the first upright growth forms b. the first woody tissues c. growth on land d. the evolution of the first water-conducting tissues

