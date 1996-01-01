Hello everyone here's our next question, identify the incorrect statement regarding lipids. So let's work our way through our answers here. Choice A says oily lipids contain long unsaturated hydrocarbon chains. Well, this is a true statement. Oily lipids are triglycerides that have unsaturated fatty acid tails. This is why they're oily. They remain liquid because the unsaturated chains have these remaining double bonds between carbons and those double bonds allow the chains to remain. Get this movement where they can move rather than stacking, which lets them remain liquid and therefore oily rather than solid. So this is true and not our answer remain liquid. Choice B says boss. Full lipids form a bi layer in water. Well, this is also true. Fossil lipids have their hydro filic phosphate heads and those point towards the water dissolve in the water. They have hydrophobic fatty acid tails that cluster together away from the water. So you end up with that double membrane with the phosphate heads outwards towards the water and the fatty acid tails in words and you get a bi layer. Since that's true, that's not our correct answer. Choice C. Says fossil lipids can form a membrane spontaneously. Well, this is also true since they can form a bi layer as we saw in choice B. That is what a membrane is formed of. So this is true and therefore C is not a correct answer. Finally, we have choice D. All lipids are hydro filic. Well this is false lipids are hydrophobic since they are non polar. So since this answer is incorrect Choice D. Is our correct answer. So the problem asked us to identify the incorrect statement regarding lipids. That's choice D. All lipids or hydro filic. Thanks for watching. I hope to see you in the next video.

