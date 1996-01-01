Hello everyone here. We have a question saying all of the following statements are true regarding DNA synthesis, except a RNA polymerase is the main DNA replicating enzyme. This is incorrect. RNA polymerase is not involved in DNA replication. It is an RNA replicating enzyme, so that is incorrect. We have B D N. A. Replication is necessary for cell division. This is correct. Cell division is necessary and to divide sales we have to replicate the DNA to form identical copies, so B is correct. See DNA replication takes place inside the nucleus and new carry outs. This is correct. D N. A. And new carry outs is present in the nucleus. DNA replication is always similar. Conservative. This is correct and we know that per the missile install experiment. So our answer here is a RNA polymer race is the main DNA replicating enzyme is incorrect. Thank you for watching. Bye.

