Moss sperm are motile and capable of swimming short distances to fertilize an egg. However, it was unknown until recently how sperm make their way from male to female gametophytes that may be separated by a distance of several centimeters or more.
Researchers hypothesized that small animals called springtails (a type of arthropod) facilitate sperm transfer in mosses. To test this hypothesis, the researchers grew patches of male and female mosses at varying distances from each other and in the presence or absence of springtails. They later checked to see how many sporophytes were found in each female patch (as an indicator that fertilization had occurred). Their results are shown in the graph here (** means P<0.01, * means P>0.05. What conclusions can be drawn about the role of the springtails during the reproductive cycle of the mosses?
Relevant Solution
1m
Play a video:
Hi everyone here's our next problem, identify the cell surface proteins that help cells stick to one another and their surroundings. Well, let's look at our answer choices. Look them over and we've got a extra cellular matrix B cell adhesion molecules, c cell wall and deflate gela. Well, we kind of have a nice clue. We know their proteins and they help cells stick to one another. When we look at our answer choices, we have cell adhesion molecules, adhesion meaning sticking together and we know they have to be molecules. So that is our answer. These are cell adhesion molecules, cell adhesion molecules um mediate interactions between cells. Um They form adhesive bindings into adjacent cell membranes or two binding proteins in the extra cellular matrix. Let's look for other answers just to understand why they aren't correct. Choice A. Is the extra cellular matrix. Well, uh cell adhesion um molecules as we said, can help cells bind to proteins and extra cellular matrix but that's not cell cell adhesion molecules themselves. Um The extra cellular matrix is that network of proteins and other molecules that surround and support and give structure to cells and other tissues. So not the correct answer here, do I see a cell wall that's obviously not a cell surface protein that stiff wall that surrounds plant cells. And finally, Choice D. Is flag ela that filament that can move back and forth to allow cells that have it to swim. So that's not anything like what we're looking for. So choice D not our answer again, the cell surface proteins that help cells stick to one another in their surroundings are Choice B cell adhesion molecules. See you in the next video.