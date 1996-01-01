Hi everyone here's our next problem, identify the cell surface proteins that help cells stick to one another and their surroundings. Well, let's look at our answer choices. Look them over and we've got a extra cellular matrix B cell adhesion molecules, c cell wall and deflate gela. Well, we kind of have a nice clue. We know their proteins and they help cells stick to one another. When we look at our answer choices, we have cell adhesion molecules, adhesion meaning sticking together and we know they have to be molecules. So that is our answer. These are cell adhesion molecules, cell adhesion molecules um mediate interactions between cells. Um They form adhesive bindings into adjacent cell membranes or two binding proteins in the extra cellular matrix. Let's look for other answers just to understand why they aren't correct. Choice A. Is the extra cellular matrix. Well, uh cell adhesion um molecules as we said, can help cells bind to proteins and extra cellular matrix but that's not cell cell adhesion molecules themselves. Um The extra cellular matrix is that network of proteins and other molecules that surround and support and give structure to cells and other tissues. So not the correct answer here, do I see a cell wall that's obviously not a cell surface protein that stiff wall that surrounds plant cells. And finally, Choice D. Is flag ela that filament that can move back and forth to allow cells that have it to swim. So that's not anything like what we're looking for. So choice D not our answer again, the cell surface proteins that help cells stick to one another in their surroundings are Choice B cell adhesion molecules. See you in the next video.

