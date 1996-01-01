General Biology
Back
41. Immune System
Immune System
Problem
Which of the following is the main factor that causes lymph to move through lymphatic vessels?
A
Blood pressure
B
Osmotic pressure
C
Contractions of capillaries
D
Diffusion
E
Contractions of body muscles near lymph vessels
