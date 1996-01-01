Hello, everyone here We have a question telling us, a man and woman who are both normal are married. The man's family, however, has a history of red green color blindness as his grandfather from his paternal side was color blind. On the contrary, the woman's family has no history of this disorder. What percentage of their Children will be color blind since the grandfather of the male was colorblind? The recessive a little will pass to his daughter, but the father will be normal and will not pass the recess of a little to his son. And because there is no history of this store on the woman's side, the couple will have all normal Children. So our answer here is a 0%. Thank you for watching. Bye.

