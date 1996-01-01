Hello everyone. And in today's video we have the following problem. So we're starting with 14 and 14 N. Isotope lighter D. N. A. And after two generations in the 15 medium bacterial cells were produced. Which of the following bands in density gradient century foundation. So I want you to recall that DNA replication is semi conservative. So what is going to happen when we place this 14 and 14 N lighter D. N. A. Into a 15 N medium? Is that the 14 N 14 N. Is going to replicate in the 15 N medium semi conservatively creating a 14 N. 15 N medium density strength. And then since we have two generations, which is what the question states up here. This is going to replicate again in the 15 end medium creating a 14 N 15 N strand. Because this is going to divide and a 15 N 15 and strength is going to be the end result. As we see here this 14 N 14 N. Is going to be a lighter density And this 15 n 15 n. is going to be a heavier density. Looking at our answer choices, The answer choice that best describes what we're seeing here is answer choice. C one bind of the lighter DNA with medium density and one band of DNA with the highest density. That is going to be the final answer to a question. I really hope this video helped you

