Problem

You want to determine the pea color genotype of a pea plant with yellow peas. You conduct a test cross with your mystery pea plant. The test cross results in 50% of the offspring possessing yellow peas and 50% of the offspring possessing green peas. What is the genotype for pea color of the mystery parent?

a) YY.

b) Yy.

c) yy.

d) None of the above.