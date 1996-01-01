Hello, everyone here. We have a question telling us that the following graph shows the percent of polymerase activity. After incubating the liver cells with different concentrations of alpha and Martin determine the concentration of the toxin at which you will observe a 60% shutdown in the activity of the plenary. So we have a 60% shutdown. So we want to do minus 60 equals 40%. So we're going to look on our chart and we're going to go over from and down which we see at 0.6. So our answer here is c 0. micro polarity. Thank you for watching. Bye!

