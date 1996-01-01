Atmospheric CO2 has been increasing rapidly since the late 1800s, largely due to human activities. Recall that CO2 enters leaves through stomata and can then be used for photosynthesis. However, transpiration occurs as a result of water evaporating through stomata. How have plants responded to elevated CO2 levels?
Assuming that the CO2 level continues to increase with time, how likely are plants to be able to continue to adapt by adjusting stomatal conductance?
Hello everyone here. We have a question telling us that a researcher found that the amino acid sequence for specific protein and rats and humans is the same, but the base sequence of the M. RNA is different. Which of the following properties of the genetic code. Will she use to explain this observation? She can explain this observation by the degenerate property of the genetic code, even though each code on is specific for only one amino acid. The genetic code can be described as degenerate because a single amino acid can be coded for by more than one code on. So our answer here is B it is degenerate. Thank you for watching. Bye.