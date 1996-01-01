Hello everyone here. We have a question telling us that a researcher found that the amino acid sequence for specific protein and rats and humans is the same, but the base sequence of the M. RNA is different. Which of the following properties of the genetic code. Will she use to explain this observation? She can explain this observation by the degenerate property of the genetic code, even though each code on is specific for only one amino acid. The genetic code can be described as degenerate because a single amino acid can be coded for by more than one code on. So our answer here is B it is degenerate. Thank you for watching. Bye.

