Consider three spheres with radii of 1 cm, 5 cm, and 10 cm. Calculate the surface area and the volume of each sphere, and plot the results on a graph with radius on the x-axis and surface area and volume on the y-axis. (Surface area of a sphere = 4πr2; volume of a sphere = (4/3)πr3.) Explain how the graph shows the relationship between size and surface area to volume ratio.
Relevant Solution
56s
Play a video:
Hello everyone here. We have a question asking us which class of virus has a linear, positive sense single stranded RNA genome. So class one has double stranded DNA. Class two has single stranded DNA and double stranded DNA. Class three has double stranded RNA, and Class four has positive sense single stranded RNA and negative sense single stranded RNA. So our answer here is the Class four. Thank you for watching. Bye!