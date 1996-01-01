Hello everyone. And in today's video we have the following problem. A cross between an individual showing a dominant phenotype which is tall nous with a homocide recessive individual shortness produces 100% tall plants predict the genotype of the individual showing the dominant phenotype. Now I want you to pay attention to two things. First of all, we do not know the genotype of these tall individual. Second of all, we do know the genotype of the short individuals. Which is going to be homosexuals recessive. So they're going to have to recessive helios. So let's write that down however, for these dominant phenotype to occur, winning at least one of these genotype or of these rules to be dominant. Otherwise we would just have a homicidal recessive. So at least one of the of the allele is dominant and then we have the other one being unknown. So these dominant leo or these can be either dominant or it can be recessive. These are the two options that we have. So let's create Punnett squares. Seeing both options so that we can see which one fits the 100% all plants production. So let's let's let's do just that here we have the two pocket squares. So let's say that this individual is going to be or this a leo is going to be recessive. So we're going to have a dominant and a recessive. Allele crust with two recessive helios and this is going to yield the following As we can see there is going to be these just homicidal recessive helios which are going to yield short plants. Since we have 100% tall plants. This is not going to be a possibility. So we know that this is not a recessive value. It has to be a dominant a leo. Let's make the party square so that we can confirm this. We have two dominant leo's cross with two recessive values and we have all of them being hetero cis as we can see here. Since this dominant olio is for tall nous, all of these individuals are going to be tall because they have the dominant leo here. Now the question asked for the genotype of the dominant phenotype. This dominant phenotype, as we can see here is going to be homo cycle because it only contains two dominant leo's. So it's going to be homo sagas dominant because they are too dominant helios and this is going to be answer choice B. That is the answer to your question. I really hope this video helped you

Hide transcripts