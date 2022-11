Problem

Why does testosterone, a lipid-soluble / hydrophobic signaling molecule, not affect all cells in the body but only specific cells?

a) Only target cells have the cell surface receptor able to bind with testosterone.

b) Only target cells contain the genes regulated by testosterone.

c) Only target cells possess the phosphorylation cascade uniquely activated by testosterone.

d) Only target cells possess the intracellular receptor able to bind with testosterone.