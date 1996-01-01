Hello everyone here we have a question asking us which one is not true about the P gene. It is the most important tumor suppressor. This is correct. It plays a key role in the cellular response to DNA damage be it acts primarily at the G. One checkpoint. This is correct. It blocks the cell cycle at G. One in response to damage D. N. A. See it activates repair enzymes. This is correct. This happens when a sales D. N. A. Is damaged. It halts the cell cycle at the G. One checkpoint by by triggering the production of cell cycle inhibitors and this pause buys time for DNA repair. So C. Is correct. D P 53 is often more functional in cancer cells than normal cells. This is incorrect. As the P 53 suppresses cancer. Therefore, in cancer cells, P 53 is often missing nonfunctional or less active. So our correct answer is D. P- 53 is not often more functional in cancer cells than normal cells. Thank you for watching. Bye.

