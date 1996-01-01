Hi everyone here, we have a question asking us the difference in gene expression patterns in the brain cells of humans and chimps is because a they evolved from a common ancestor while they did evolve from a common ancestor. This does not give us the reason for the difference in gene expression patterns and the brain cells of humans and ships be cognitive differences between chimps and humans. Overall patterns of gene expressions are similar in the liver and blood, but they're very different in the brain so we can look and see that the blood and liver are very similar, but the brains are very different because the brain differences are based on the cognitive differences between chimps and humans. So B. Is correct C hormonal differences between chimps and humans that is incorrect. So d all of the above is incorrect. Humans differ from other primates by marked differences in cognitive abilities and a significantly larger brain, and these differences correlate with metabolic changes. So our answer here is B cognitive differences between chimps and humans. Thank you for watching. Bye.

Hide transcripts