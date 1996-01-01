Hello everyone here we have a question asking which of the following is not included in the functions of the five prime cap and poly A tail in M R N A a M RNA Protection against degradation. This is included be export of mature M I N A into the cytoplasm. This is included C assistance of the initiation of translation. This is included the assistance in terminating the translation. The translation process is eliminated when any of the stop code ONS is recognized and not by the presence of the M RNA cap intel, so D is not included. So our answer here is D assistance in terminating terminating the translation. Thank you for watching. Bye.

