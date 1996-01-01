Hello everyone here. We have a question telling us that the total amount of DNA contained within one copy of a single complete genome is referred to as a a genomic library. A genomic library is a collection of the total genomic DNA from a single organism. So A. Is incorrect genome size genome size is the total amount of DNA contained within one copy of a single complete genome. So B is correct. See gene pool is the stock of different genes and interbreeding population, so that is incorrect. And D. Gene bank gene banks are type of bio repository that would preserve genetic material. So D. Is incorrect. So our answer here is B genome size. Thank you for watching. Bye.

