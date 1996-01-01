Channels
Recent Channels
General Biology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Science
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Back
13. Mendelian Genetics
Mendel's Laws
Problem
What is a lophophore? a. a specialized filter-feeding structure b. the single opening in species with a blind gut c. a distinctive type of larva with a band of cilia d. a synapomorphy that defines lophotrochozoans
Show Answer
Relevant Solution
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Law of Independent Assortment
by Andrey K
81 views
Mendel's Law of Segregation
by Andrey K
97 views
Laws of Genetics - Lesson 5 | Don't Memorise
by Don't Memorise
70 views
1
Mendel's Laws
by Jason Amores Sumpter
230 views
4
Mendel´s Laws - Inheritance
by Henrik's Lab
39 views
Mendel’s Law of Independent Assortment Explained
by Nicole Lantz
126 views
Law of Segregation
by Jason Amores Sumpter
255 views
2
1
Law of Independent Assortment
by Jason Amores Sumpter
298 views
4
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.