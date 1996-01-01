Hello everyone. And in today's video we have a very short problem. So let's jump straight into it. So the majority of spontaneous reactions blank the entropy of the system. So what is the result of a spontaneous reaction on the entropy of the system? Remember that these spontaneous reactions are usually favorable? So they do not need energy in order to start the process. Now the second law of thermodynamics states that the entropy of the universe tends to increase. So this is what's favorable. So if we're talking of spontaneous reactions or favorable reactions, they're also going to increase the entropy of the system. So I was going to be the final answer to our question. I really hope this video helped you and I hope to see you on the next one.

Hide transcripts