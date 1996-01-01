Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

Artichoke hearts are tender and have a strong taste. The leaves have a strong taste, too, but most of an artichoke leaf is fibrous and too difficult to chew. The leaves must contain lots of __________.

