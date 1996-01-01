Hi everyone here we have a question telling us. Prior to the Industrial Revolution, gray colored moths predominated however. After the Industrial Revolution, black colored moths predominated because suit black in the trunks of trees, which of the following factors do you believe is responsible for the generation of a black a little in a population of gray colored moths, the gray colored moth has a black moth generation because of a mutation, and after this mutation occurred, it was found that black moth became advantages because they blended into the black end of the tree chunks. So our answer here is c mutation. Thank you for watching. Bye.

Hide transcripts