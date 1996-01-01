Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Which synapomorphy (shared, derived trait) distinguishes animals as a monophyletic group, distinct from choanoflagellates? a. multicellularity b. coloniality c. heterotrophy d. movement

