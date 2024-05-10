50. Population Ecology
Introduction to Population Ecology
Suppose a population of rabbits in a forest has an initial population of 500. Over the course of one year, 200 new rabbits are born, and 150 rabbits die. Additionally, 20 rabbits emigrate out of the forest and 50 rabbits immigrate into the forest. What is the population size at the end of the year?
A
500 rabbits.
B
530 rabbits.
C
580 rabbits.
D
600 rabbits.
