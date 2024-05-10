18. Biotechnology
Gel Electrophoresis
The parents of a new baby believe that the hospital sent them home with someone else’s baby. The hospital
takes DNA samples from both parents and the baby. The DNA is investigated using gel electrophoresis. Do the parents possess their biological child or did the hospital give them the wrong baby?
The parents have the correct baby, their DNA matches.
The parents have the wrong baby, their DNA does not match.
There is no way to tell using this gel.
