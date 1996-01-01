Calculate and compare the caloric content of skim milk and whole milk. Per serving, skim milk contains 12 g carbohydrates, 8 g protein, and no fat; whole milk contains 12 g carbohydrates, 8 g protein, and 8 g fat.
Hello, everyone here. We have a question asking us why are my seized as disease models? A mites are biologically very similar to humans. This is correct. B must get many of the same diseases for the same genetic reasons as humans. This is correct. C mice are very resistant to drugs and antibiotics. This is incorrect. So our answer here is the both A and B. Thank you for watching. Bye!