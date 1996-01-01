Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

Mendel crossed a pea plant with yellow peas with a pea plant with green peas. All of the offspring created from this cross has yellow peas. What must be true about the parent plants of this cross for this to occur?

