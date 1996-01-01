Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
Mendel crossed a pea plant with yellow peas with a pea plant with green peas. All of the offspring created from this cross has yellow peas. What must be true about the parent plants of this cross for this to occur?
A
The parent with green peas was heterozygous for pea color.
B
The parent with green peas was homozygous recessive for pea color.
C
The parent with yellow peas was heterozygous for pea color.
D
The parent with yellow peas was homozygous dominant for pea color.