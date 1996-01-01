Hello everyone here. We have a question telling us the molecular lesions that are formed by timing or cytosine bases in DNA, caused by UV light and repaired by nucleotide Excision repair mechanisms are called blank, satisfying and timing are the perimeter bases. Therefore, the molecular lesions on these bases caused by medical photochemical reactions such as UV light, are called perimeter timers. So our answer here is be primitive timers. Thank you for watching. Bye.

